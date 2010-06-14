Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Foreign-Born Chemists Must Speak Up To Break Through The Glass Ceiling

by Linda Wang
June 14, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

The U.S. continues to attract foreign-born scientists and engineers with its strong educational system and leadership in world-class research. In 2003, 16% of the 21.6 million scientists and engineers in the U.S. were immigrants, according to the 2007 National Science Foundation report “Why Did They Come to the United States? A Profile of Immigrant Scientists and Engineers.”

Despite their significant contributions to the growth of the U.S. science and engineering workforce, many foreign-born scientists say that their potential for career advancement plateaus after reaching a certain point. The difficulties these scientists face in attaining high-ranking positions are largely anecdotal, but some data do exist to corroborate their experience. For example, a 2007 study conducted by researchers at Arizona State University suggests that foreign-born academic scientists and engineers are more productive than their U.S.-born peers, but their average salaries and work satisfaction levels are lower than U.S.-born scientists’ (Res. Higher Edu. 2007, 48, 909).

“A foreign-born chemist looking up doesn’t see a glass ceiling,” says David Rahni, a professor of chemistry at Pace University, in New York, who was born in Iran and came to the U.S. for graduate school in the late 1970s. “They see an armored concrete ceiling with no light coming through.”

Part of the challenge may be cultural. “Foreign-born chemists, especially those coming from introverted cultures, may not step up voluntarily or be as aggressive or assertive in trying to leverage themselves,” Rahni says. “We tend to go into our cocoon, publish, get grants, and be happy, or at least we believe that’s all we have to do.”

Ye Ling, a manager for global R&D collaborations at Hospira, a specialty pharmaceutical and medication delivery company based in Lake Forest, Ill., cautions against blaming society for the glass ceiling. “If you want to fulfill your American dream, then you have to be willing to change yourself,” she says. “Just blaming the society for the glass ceiling, or using it as an excuse, is of no use. When there’s a glass ceiling, you have to recognize it, and you have to break it. Nobody will open it up for you.”

Lubo Zhou, a senior R&D manager at Honeywell’s UOP, in Des Plains, Ill., and president of the Chinese-American Chemical Society, encourages his foreign-born colleagues to speak up about their career ambitions. “We usually don’t tell people, ‘I have ambitions,’ or ‘I want to be a manager,’ ” he says. “ In our culture, we think that speaking up will maybe damage our reputation. Or the manager should see us and we’ll be promoted.”

Zhou says he has learned to be proactive by taking leadership roles in professional organizations such as the Chinese-American Chemical Society and the Association of Chinese Scientists & Engineers. Zhou also founded the Chicago chapter of the Honeywell Asian Network. “Don’t wait for people to promote you,” he says. “That’s not going to happen. You have to speak up.”

It’s important for foreign-born scientists to empower themselves, Rahni says, but society has to take it to the next step. “There needs to be a clear mandate from professional societies as well as the federal government to provide specific policies with respect to creating and nurturing equal opportunities for career development and career advancement for foreign-born chemists,” he explains. “That part is still missing.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award For Encouraging Women Into Careers In The Chemical Sciences
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Charles Lathrop Parsons Award
Educating Our Own Citizens

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE