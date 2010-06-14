Inorganic Nanoscience Award To Frank Osterloh

Frank E. Osterloh, associate professor of chemistry at the University of California, Davis, is the winner of the 2010 Inorganic Nanoscience Award, presented by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry to honor excellent research by a chemist at the midcareer stage. The award is sponsored by the University of South Carolina’s NanoCenter.
Osterloh pioneered scalable solution-based nanoparticle linkage reactions leading to multicomponent nanostructures containing metal, metal oxide, and metal chalcogenide nanoparticles. The zero-, one-, and two-dimensional nanoparticle clusters exhibit magnetic and optical properties that can be used for chemical sensing. Currently, his lab uses nanocrystal assembly reactions to synthesize photocatalysts for water splitting, a reaction that generates hydrogen fuel from sunlight.
Osterloh will receive the award, which consists of a plaque and $3,000, at the ACS national meeting in Boston in August.
