Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Iodine Catalysis Goes Green

Synthetic Chemistry: Oxidative cyclization route to chiral drug scaffolds is metal-free

by Sarah Everts
June 14, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

With just a pinch of salt, a team of researchers in Japan have come up with an environmentally friendly catalyst to build 2,3-dihydrobenzofuran motifs via asymmetric oxidative cyclization of ketophenols. The team, led by Muhammet Uyanik and Kazuaki Ishihara of Nagoya University, employs iodine as a way to sidestep the toxic heavy metals normally required to build these pharmaceutically useful motifs (Science 2010, 328, 1376). The enantioselective reaction also uses reagents that are greener than those used in previous iodine-based catalytic strategies.

To create the catalyst, the team uses hydrogen peroxide or tert-butyl hydroperoxide to convert iodide into hypoiodite (IO) or iodite (IO2 ), with water as a waste product. These two anionic catalysts can’t perform asymmetric reactions without help, which comes in the form of a chiral ammonium cation, Ishihara notes. Using a variety of aromatically substituted ammonium molecules, the team was able to do the cycloetherification with enantiomeric excesses of 85% and higher—sometimes up to 96%. This reaction is “competitive with metal-catalyzed reactions in both yield and selectivity,” Andrew N. French, a chemist at Albion College, comments in an associated perspective.

In addition to being metal-free, this reaction is green thanks to its atom economy, says Wei Zhang, a green chemist at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, who is currently editing a book on pharmaceutical green chemistry. There have been several examples of enantioselective oxidative reactions catalyzed by chiral hypervalent iodine compounds, which are usually generated by oxidation of aryliodides with m-chloroperbenzoic acid and benzoic acid as waste products. Because it relies on a chiral ammonium iodide salt and hydrogen peroxide instead of m-chloroperbenzoic acid, the new reaction has better atom economy and avoids benzoic acid as waste, Zhang adds.

Ishihara points out that the reaction’s 2,3-dihydro­benzofuran product is the base for a wide variety of biologically active products, including tremetone, a PPAR-α agonist that Merck & Co. has investigated for its cholesterol-lowering abilities. Other molecules with the same benzofuran base include those that are active against cancer cell lines and those that act as opioid receptor agonists, which might be developed into pain relievers, Ishihara notes.

Now, the team is working on using chiral ammonium hypoiodites in place of transition-metal catalysts in other oxidative coupling reactions, particularly intermolecular ones, Ishihara says.

“Iodine chemistry, with its versatile reactivity, is an excellent area to discover new, more environmentally friendly, greener organocatalysts. The chemistry described is but a taste of what is to come,” French notes.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme and copper combo builds amide bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cooperative catalysts produce tough-to-make, nonnatural amino acids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phenols Set The Stage For Greener Cross-Couplings

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE