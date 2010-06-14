Linde Builds Hydrogen Stations

Linde North America is building two hydrogen fueling stations in the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District in northern California. The stations will use new ionic compression technology, which Linde says uses less electricity than other hydrogen fueling stations and requires less maintenance. The station in Emeryville will dispense liquid hydrogen produced off-site and gaseous hydrogen produced from water by an electolyzer made by Proton Energy Systems.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter