Novolyte To Expand Aryl Phosphines

Novolyte Technologies is adding new facilities for the production of aryl phosphines at its Baton Rouge, La., plant. The company, formerly Ferro’s fine chemicals division, will soon open a 100-ton-per-year plant for high-purity diphenyl phosphinous chloride (DPC), which is used to make pharmaceutical ligands and photoinitiators. Novolyte is planning a second project that will add another 150 tons of DPC capacity, plus new benzene phosphorus dichloride derivatives such as benzene phosphorus oxydichloride and benzene phosphorus thiodichloride. The firm aims to have the second plant on-line in the first quarter of 2011.
