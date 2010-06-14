PD Not The Same As Pd

I received my edition of the May 24 issue of C&EN this morning. As per usual, I took my first cursory look before breakfast. When I arrived at page 9, I could not believe what I read on the bottom half of the page: “NEW START FOR PD(III) CHEMISTRY.” I have spent over 50 years in the classroom trying to make it clear to my students that PD does not equal Pd! To see such a gross error in such a learned journal is beyond belief!
But when national news anchors do not match plural nouns with plural verbs, I guess that I am expecting too much. They also butcher the subjective tense. I try hard to overlook an individual’s errors, but this headline is beyond my level of tolerance!
Darrell H. Beach
South Bend, Ind.
Editor’s Note: The headline in question contained a typographical error.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter