Plasma Deal To Join Grifols And Talecris

Grifols, a Spanish producer of plasma protein therapies, has agreed to acquire U.S.-based Talecris for about $3.4 billion. Talecris, a former Bayer business that also develops therapies from blood plasma, has been an acquisition candidate since June 2009, when the Federal Trade Commission blocked Australian plasma protein firm CSL from buying it for $3.1 billion. If this deal is approved, it will result in a company with about $2.8 billion in annual sales.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter