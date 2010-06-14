Sanofi Signs On Two New Partners

Sanofi-Aventis will work with Ascenta Therapeutics to develop orally active small-molecule drug candidates that block a protein-protein interaction that suppresses tumor-cell death. Ascenta could receive up to $398 million if compounds blocking the interaction between the proteins HDM2 and p53 reach the market. In a separate deal, Sanofi’s vaccines division will work with French biotech Vivalis to develop fully human monoclonal antibodies against a range of infectious disease targets. Vivalis gets $3.6 million up front, research funding, and up to $42 million for each infectious disease target pursued.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter