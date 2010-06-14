Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Suits Target Bayer Schering

Court Case: Claimants say 1970s-era pregnancy test drug caused birth defects

by Sarah Everts
June 14, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Bayer Schering Pharma is facing lawsuits in German courts regarding a pregnancy test drug called Duogynon. Claimants allege that the drug, a mixture of progesterone and an estrogen derivative, caused birth defects in babies born in the 1970s to women who took it. The test was taken off the German and U.K. markets in 1980.

The new suits come some 30 years after parents of children with birth defects lost several cases against Schering, the German company that marketed the drug. Schering is now part of Bayer Schering Pharma. At the time, reports both supporting and questioning connections between the pregnancy test and birth defects were published in leading journals such as Nature.

André Sommer, a 34-year-old schoolteacher in Germany, recently told Der Spiegel, a German newsmagazine, that the Duogynon his mother took caused his malformed genitalia and misplaced bladder. Sommer is one of the first of about 30 individuals that Jörg Heynemann, a Berlin-based medical malpractice lawyer, aims to represent in lawsuits against Bayer Schering Pharma. In Germany, class action suits are not allowed, so people who wish to sue a company must do so individually.

Heynemann estimates that 1,000 people say Duogynon or Primodos, a similar product marketed in the U.K., caused birth defects such as malformed genitalia, heart defects, and spina bifida. “This is the forgotten thalidomide,” Heynemann says.

The lawsuit is requesting that Bayer Schering Pharma release toxicological data about Duogynon that has not yet been made public. Heynemann says his eventual aim is to secure financial compensation for his clients.

“We don’t see a basis for the request” to release the toxicological data, says Oliver Renner, a Bayer Schering Pharma spokesman. In a written statement, the company says there is “no causality between the product and the birth defects. The topic has been fully analyzed in the past from a scientific as well as a jurisdictional point of view.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bayer taps Roche for new CEO
Drug Trial Delays Multiply
No Link Between Thimerosal, Autism

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE