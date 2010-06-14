The More Things Change

Rudy Baum’s May 3 editorial (page 3) includes the comment that the world has changed, that chemists have to get used to the idea that they will be working for several employers over the course of their careers, and that this is not a comfortable prospect for anyone.
In 1963, armed with a doctorate in organic chemistry, I began my career as a full-time chemist. After 33 years in various laboratory and supervisory R&D capacities primarily in polymer applications, I had worked for seven different chemical companies. The sectors of chemical industry I was involved with saw a constant flow of mergers and acquisitions, the birth and death of new business ventures, major relocations, internal merging of operating divisions, outright sales, complete shutdown of companies, and so on. I was one of many having to find a new job every several years. I finally found the stability I was seeking in my career when I formed my own consulting business.
In other words, the prospect of working for several different employers in a chemical career has been with us for some time.
Daniel Kruh
East Brunswick, N.J.
