Undergraduates Win Environmental Chemistry Awards

The ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry has announced the winners of its 2010 Undergraduate Student Awards in Environmental Chemistry. The awards are given annually to students nominated by their college or university for showing excellence in the field of environmental chemistry and science. The award consists of a one-year membership in the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry and a certificate.
This year’s winners are Kristen N. Ballard, Transylvania University; Matthew Coggon, University of Massachusetts, Amherst; Anthony M. Darrington, Wesley College; Easar Forghany, St. Mary’s College of California; Ashley Hountz, Purdue University; Benjamin Kamark, University of Colorado, Boulder; Trevor Lynch, University of Cincinnati; Annie Opseth, Gustavus Adolphus College; Becca Putans, Albion College; Jose A. Saltos, College of Staten Island; Amanda Stemig, University of St. Thomas; Katherine Stencel, College of Wooster; Sarah Tufaro, Rutgers University; and Christopher M. Whidbey, Seattle University.
