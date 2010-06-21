Advertisement

Business

Albany Molecular Acquires Hyaluron

by Rick Mullin
June 21, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 25
In a move to add finished-dosage manufacturing to its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) services, Albany Molecular Research Inc. has acquired Hyaluron, a contract manufacturer of sterile syringe and vial fillings, for approximately $27 million. AMRI says the acquisition will allow it to offer a comprehensive manufacturing process for sterile injectable drugs, including the development and manufacture of the API, formulation, and the production of the finished-drug product. “We believe that the unique capabilities of both organizations will quickly assimilate into a larger, fully integrated [current Good Manufacturing Practice] manufacturing provider,” says Thomas E. D’Ambra, CEO of AMRI, pointing to efficiencies and cost benefits of eliminating a technology transfer step between separate API and formulation contractors. Consultant James Bruno, president of Chemical & Pharmaceutical Solutions, says moving into finished-dose formulation is becoming an attractive option in API contract work as firms try to compete for fewer opportunities. “For a company like Albany Molecular, I think it’s a natural fit,” he says, noting that AMRI specializes in oncology drugs, which are often injectable, and already does some small-scale solid-dose formulation work. Filled-syringe formulation will also differentiate AMRI from other contract firms moving into formulation services, according to Bruno. “It’s an attempt to stay at the high end as opposed to basic tablets and capsules,” he says.

