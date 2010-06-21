Advertisement

8825cover_agilentcxd_opt.jpg
8825cover_agilentcxd_opt.jpg
June 21, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 25

Mass spectrometry users have more choices for high resolving power, from conventional ion cyclotron resonance to newer time of flight

Credit:

Volume 88 | Issue 25
Analytical Chemistry

High-Res Mass Spec

Mass spectrometry users have more choices for high resolving power, from conventional ion cyclotron resonance to newer time of flight

Cancer Prevention, Naturally

The difficult search for cancer-preventing natural products takes several paths

Drug Safety Reform

Recall of children's medicine prompts lawmakers to consider new authorities, resources for FDA

  • Biological Chemistry

    Human Genome Sequence Milestone

    Health care improvements come into focus as human sequence marks its 10th year

  • Business

    A Heightened Agenda

    With regulatory threats growing, the American Chemistry Council steps up advocacy

  • Environment

    Restructuring NSF's Materials Centers

    Division of materials research revamps centers program to extend participation

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Better Route To Hard-To-Get Isomers

Peptidic catalyst yields access to chiral biaryl compounds

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Superveggies, Treadmill Multitasking, Lifesaving Undies

 

