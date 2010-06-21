BASF Establishes Food Lab In New York

BASF has added a nutritional ingredients laboratory at its technical center in Tarrytown, N.Y. The company says the new facility will support application development for vitamins and colorants in vitamin-enhanced waters, carbonated soft drinks, nutritional bars, baked goods, and other products. The 160,000-sq-ft technical center in Tarrytown came with BASF’s purchase of Ciba last year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter