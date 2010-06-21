Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Better Route To Hard-To-Get Isomers

Peptidic catalyst yields access to chiral biaryl compounds

by Stu Borman
June 21, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A new synthetic path to atropisomers—a class of chiral compounds that includes drugs, natural products, and ligands for asymmetric catalysis—could open the door to creating a wider range of such compounds, which until now have been difficult to synthesize.

Atropisomers are stereoisomers that can be enantiomeric, owing to a steric barrier to rotation about a single bond. Examples include biaryl compounds with bulky substituents, natural products such as the antibiotic vancomycin, and BINAP, a ligand widely used as a catalyst in asymmetric synthesis.

Previous techniques for creating atropisomers relied on capturing them with selective reactions of rapidly equilibrating compounds or forging new bonds between biaryl fragments. But catalytic reactions that can produce specific atrop­iso­meric enantiomers from equilibrating racemic mixtures have not been extensively developed.

Now, synthetic chemist Scott J. Miller and coworkers Jeffrey L. Gustafson and Daniel Lim of Yale University have crafted what could prove to be a more general approach (Science 2010, 328, 1251). They designed and optimized a small-molecule tripeptide-based catalyst that trihalogenates enantiomeric but rapidly interconverting biaryl compounds stereoselectively, forming stable atropisomeric products.

The approach—which has high en­an­tio­se­lec­tiv­i­ties (enantiomeric ratios of about 95:5) and high yields (in most cases 65 to 87%)—could make a wider range of potentially useful enantiomeric compounds more accessible synthetically. Miller and coworkers also propose a possible mechanism for the reaction, enabling them to rationalize its stereochemical outcome.

The technique could lead to “selective reactions of other interconverting, axially chiral compounds, promoted by simple peptide-based catalysts,” the researchers write.

“I was mesmerized by the paper,” says T. Ross Kelly of Boston College, who has worked with atropisomers. “I never would have predicted that this would have worked”—that a small peptide-based compound would catalyze atropisomer resolution—“and I never would have tried it. The wonderful thing about basic research is sometimes you hit amazing pay dirt, and I think this is one of those cases. The technique should have lots of utility,” he says.

Jonathan Clayden of the University of Manchester, in England, who developed an earlier atropisomer synthesis method, says: “The Miller paper’s key breakthrough is conceptually simple—it uses a peptide to capture one conformation of a molecule, which is then trapped by having its rotational freedom clamped down. It’s a proof of concept which, because the catalysts are peptides, will be readily extendable to a range of substrates, I’m sure. I think this is the key advantage—potential flexibility.”

“The results are exciting and important because they provide a new way to control a very subtle form of isomerism in organic molecules,” says Samuel H. Gellman, a specialist in designed peptides at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. “Although the creation of isomerically pure biaryl compounds is very important,” until now scientists have found it extremely difficult to form one or the other enantiomer predominantly, he continues. Many scientists will be drawn to these results, Gellman says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbenes Take On A New Dimension
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Prefab Synthesis Moves Ahead
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Route To Amide Formation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE