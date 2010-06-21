Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Drugmakers Share Data

Collaboration: A collection of Alzheimer’s disease trial results could speed drug development

by Lisa M. Jarvis
June 21, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Woosley
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Critical Path Institute
Credit: Critical Path Institute

Seeking to accelerate the search for Alzheimer’s disease cures, big pharma firms are drawing back the curtain on years’ worth of patient data from clinical trials. The Coalition Against Major Diseases, a consortium that links drug companies, research foundations, patient-advocacy groups, and advisers from U.S. and European regulatory agencies, has established a publicly available database with information on more than 4,000 Alzheimer’s disease patients from 11 clinical trials.

Companies contributing data include AstraZeneca, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Pfizer, and Sanofi-Aventis. They are expected to eventually add data about patients with other brain diseases such as Huntington’s and Parkinson’s.

“Scientists from around the world will be able to analyze this new combined data from pharmaceutical companies, add their own data, and consequently better understand the course of these diseases,” says Raymond Woosley, CEO of Critical Path Institute, a nonprofit funded by FDA that will manage the database.

The drug companies also have agreed to apply a common data standard for Alz­heimer’s disease when filing for drug approvals. The hope is that sharing data will improve clinical trial design and speed the identification of biomarkers of neurological diseases, helping to ensure that treatments are truly effective.

The participants’ ultimate goal is to be able to identify people susceptible to neurological diseases before their symptoms emerge. After several failures of clinical trials involving patients with full-blown Alz­heimer’s, some neurologists have concluded that treatment can be effective only if started before the disease has advanced significantly.

The database is the latest in a string of collaborative efforts by pharmaceutical firms hoping to accelerate drug development. The scope and goals of the pacts vary. For example, Abbott, J&J, Eli Lilly & Co., Merck & Co., Novartis, and Pfizer are partners in Enlight Biosciences, a collaboration devoted to pulling transformative ideas out of academia.

Merck and AstraZeneca are conducting a trial to test a combination of two cancer drugs, AstraZeneca’s AZD6244 and Merck’s MK2206, that have yet to be approved. Recently, Lilly, Merck, and Pfizer said they would fund the Asian Cancer Research Group, a public pharmacogenomic database intended to speed development of treatments for cancer.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

$24 million slated for Parkinson’s research
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Big pharma joins NIH’s Cancer Moonshot for a biomarker hunt
Novartis links with IBM for cancer care

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE