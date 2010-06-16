Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Fiber Bundles Line Up

Materials Science: Gel-like 'noodle' material could act as cell scaffolds

by Celia Henry Arnaud
June 16, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Crosshairs
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Mater.
The extinction of light at the intersection of two crossed fibers viewed between cross-polarized filters demonstrates the fibers' uniform alignment.
Credit: Nat. Mater.
The extinction of light at the intersection of two crossed fibers viewed between cross-polarized filters demonstrates the fibers' uniform alignment.

Scientists at Northwestern University have discovered a mechanism for forming peptide-based liquid crystals that can be drawn by hand into long, highly aligned, gel-like nanofiber bundles with the shapes of noodles (Nat. Mater., DOI: 10.1038/nmat2778). These soft and pliable materials could be useful as scaffolds for growth of cells in biomedical applications.

To make the new material, team leader Samuel I. Stupp and coworkers start with amphiphilic small molecules consisting of peptides with long alkyl chains. When heated in solution, these molecules organize themselves into two-dimensional plaques. As the solution cools, those plaques break into bundles of highly aligned nanofibers. These, in turn, form a liquid crystal that, when drawn through a salt solution, forms long noodlelike "monodomain" gels in which all the bundles are aligned in a single direction.

The drawing process occurs at "an extremely small shear rate that can be delivered by human hands," Stupp explains, whereas in a comparable process, electrospinning of polymers, strong mechanical and electrical forces are required to create oriented fibers.

Lining up
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Mater.
Fluorescently labeled cells align themselves along the nanofiber string.
Credit: Nat. Mater.
Fluorescently labeled cells align themselves along the nanofiber string.

The gel structures are robust enough to stand up to mechanical manipulations without breaking. For example, Stupp and coworkers showed they could make knots and spirals with them.

And the process is gentle enough that biological cells can be incorporated before forming the gel and drawing it into strings. "Normally, if you put cells in the liquids that people align by electrospinning, the mechanical and electrical forces can kill the cells," Stupp says.

Only certain peptides attached to alkyl tails can form these monodomain gels, Stupp says. The peptide sequence must promote the formation of β-sheets, a type of protein secondary structure. In addition, the sequence must include charged amino acids to make it soluble in water.

Stupp and his coworkers hope to use the materials as scaffolds in biomedical repair applications for tissues such as nerves, blood vessels, and spinal cord. Stupp is particularly excited about the prospect of introducing the liquid directly into tissue. "The natural salts in tissue would cause the monodomain gel to form in place," he says.

Liquid crystals like those in the new material—called "lyotropic"—have been difficult to orient over large areas, says Douglas L. Gin, a materials chemist at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Calling the work groundbreaking, Gin says that Stupp's success in a biomedical application "gives hope to researchers in the field that it should be possible to do for other types of lyotropic liquid crystal materials for other applications."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A gel for storing protein therapeutics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Supramolecular polymers treat spinal cord injury in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Soft materials form surprising superstructures

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE