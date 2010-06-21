Huntsman Adds To Racing-Car Appeal

A racing car that finished first among gasoline-powered vehicles at the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race earlier this month included rearview-mirror housings that incorporate Huntsman Advanced Materials’ encapsulants and adhesives. On Oreca 01, the mirror housings sport flexible organic light-emitting diodes that are encapsulated in a newly developed Huntsman ultraviolet light-curable polymer. The firm’s Araldite epoxy adhesive is also used to affix the polyester-backed OLEDs to the carbon/epoxy contoured housings.
