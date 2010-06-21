Ineos Bio Wins Grant For U.K. Ethanol Plant

Ineos Bio, the biofuel division of Ineos, has been offered a $10.8 million grant from two U.K. government-sponsored clean fuel development agencies. One North East and the Department for Energy & Climate Change will fund the construction of a waste-to-ethanol plant in the Tees Valley, in northern England. The facility, planned for completion in 2012, will be able to convert more than 100,000 tons of biodegradable household and commercial waste per year into 24,000 tons of ethanol and 3 MW of electricity. Ineos will derive the fuel from fermentation by anaerobic bacteria and the power from cogeneration.
