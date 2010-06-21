Invista Suing Butanediol Competitor

Invista has filed a lawsuit against Houston-based technology provider Frontech for allegedly stealing its process to make butanediol. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Houston, says Frontech and its president, Ming D. Wan, copied Invista’s hydrogenation process design “right down to the millimeter” and used those trade secrets to secure two licenses with Chinese companies and to bid for three additional licenses. Invista has asked the court for injunctions and an award equal to three times Frontech’s profits from licenses based on Invista technology.
