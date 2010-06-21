Advertisement

Education

Merits Of Undergraduate Research

June 21, 2010
One benefit of teaching in a relatively small two-year college is the opportunity to seek out and challenge willing students to undertake undergraduate research (we call it independent study). Even with meager funds, and a bit of ingenuity, a teacher can come up with a project to engage a student willing to do a little extra. These small projects often pay off in a publication or at least an extra “bonus” on a transcript for transfer to a four-year college, or to a job. Two examples follow:

■ In one fascinating project, two students examined the effects of glucosamine and chondroitin on cartilage. (The cartilage was obtained, without cost, from a local grocery store). One student went on to study chemical engineering and the second went to pharmacy school.

■ In a second example, two students examined the UV-Vis spectra of Oriental teas: black tea, green tea, oolong tea, and white tea. These student researchers went on to study medicine.

Not only were such projects stimulating for students, they were also stimulating to their mentor. In education, we bemoan the lack of interest in science, mathematics, and engineering. Perhaps the way to stimulate students to consider science careers is to introduce short, easy-to-carry-out projects at the undergraduate level.

Jane Slezak
Johnstown, N.Y.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

