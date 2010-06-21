Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Mélange Of Volatiles Distinguish Brandies

French researchers tease out the chemical “je ne sais quoi” that characterizes apple, plum, and grape brandies

by Sarah Everts
June 21, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Researchers in France trying to tease out the chemical “je ne sais quoi” that distinguishes apple, grape, and plum brandies are reporting that the secret is the relative concentrations of the fruit-based volatile compounds (J. Agric. Food Chem., DOI: 10.1021/jf9045667). A team led by Jérôme Ledauphin of the University of Caen used mass spectrometry to compare the volatiles in Calvados (apple), Mirabelle (plum), Cognac (grape), and Armagnac (grape) brandies. Many of the more than 200 compounds they detected were found in all the fruit brandies. But each type of beverage has its own relative concentrations of these compounds that set it apart. For example, higher concentrations of methyl branched esters such as ethyl 2-methylbutanoate are measured in apple-based Calvados. In plum-based Mirabelle, higher concentrations of aldehydes such as hexanal, heptanal, and nonanal distinguish the brandy and give it what expert tasters call “vegetal and green aromatic notes,” Ledauphin explains. The zest of grape-based brandies comes from so-called whiskey lactones, which give rise to coconut-like odors. Next up in the French group’s research is to figure out when in the fermentation process the distinguishing aromas and tastes develop.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dark chocolate yields its aromatic recipe
Deciphering Caramel’s Deliciousness
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fatty Acids In Red Wine Make It Taste Fruity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE