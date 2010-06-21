Novozymes And Lignol Developing Biofuel

Danish enzyme maker Novozymes has signed a research and development agreement with Canadian cellulosic ethanol firm Lignol to make ethanol from wood chips and forestry residues. The companies say their goal is to reduce production costs to $2.00 per gal. Lignol’s technology focuses on pretreatment of woody biomass, and Novozymes makes enzymes to convert cellulosic sugars into ethanol. The firms plan to optimize their processes at Lignol’s pilot plant in Burnaby, British Columbia.
