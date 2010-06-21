Pfizer Unveils  Rare-Diseases Unit

Taking a page from GlaxoSmithKline’s playbook, Pfizer has created a research unit devoted to finding new medicines to treat rare diseases. A rare or “orphan” disease is defined as one that impacts fewer than 200,000 patients. More than 6,000 diseases are classified as orphan diseases, but less than 10% have dedicated treatments, Pfizer says. GSK established its unit focused on rare diseases in February. The moves come as pharma firms scour the landscape for untapped commercial opportunities.
