Revisiting Nuclear Power

Warren Reynolds’ negative assessment of the status of nuclear power is badly out-of-date (C&EN, May 3, page 4). Sweden and Germany have indefinitely postponed (though not officially canceled) their scheduled phaseout of nuclear power. Spain has set no timetable for a phaseout. The Italian government has reversed its no-nuclear policy of 23 years and is in active discussions with French nuclear construction companies. The United Arab Emirates has contracted with the South Koreans for four new plants, and the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Vietnam are officially considering nuclear power construction. Finland is considering additional nuclear plants, despite the difficulties with the one presently under construction.
Meanwhile long-term construction programs are continuing in Russia, South Korea, Japan, China, and India, with several reactors completed each year. Argentina, France, Pakistan, Romania, and Taiwan each have one or two plants under active construction.
Construction costs have risen dramatically for all types of projects in recent years, which particularly affects nuclear and wind energy. Cost estimates in 2008 for new nuclear plants constructed in the U.S. were around $6 billion to $9 billion for a 1,000-MW Westinghouse AP1000 plant.
John E. Tanner Jr.
Idaho Falls, Idaho
