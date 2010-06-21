Sasol Building Cocatalyst Plant

Sasol is constructing a plant to make purified triethylaluminum at its facility in Brunsbüttel, Germany, and is entering the merchant market for the chemical, which is used as a cocatalyst in polyolefin production. Sasol uses triethylaluminum as a precursor for detergent alcohols. The company says it is the largest producer of triethylaluminum, with production for captive use at its detergent alcohols plants in Brunsbüttel and Lake Charles, La. The new unit will have a capacity of 6,000 metric tons per year and will be completed in 2012.
