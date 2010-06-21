Senate Votes To Limit Formaldehyde

The Senate approved legislation last week amending the Toxic Substances Control Act to establish emission limits for formaldehyde in composite wood products. The new health-based standards would apply to domestic products and foreign imports. A similar measure is pending in the House of Representatives. “High levels of formaldehyde are a health threat,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), a bill cosponsor, said in a statement on June 14. “This bill will establish national standards that, when fully phased-in, will be the strongest in the world.” Under the legislation, by Jan. 1, 2013, plywood and other new composite wood products sold in the U.S. would have to meet a formaldehyde emission standard of about 0.09 ppm. The wood products industry has adopted voluntary standards to limit formaldehyde emissions, but domestic products face competition from cheaper imported wood products, primarily from China, that may contain high concentrations of the chemical. “These standards will protect public health and ensure an even playing field between domestic wood products and foreign imports,” Klobuchar said.
