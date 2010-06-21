Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Senate Votes To Limit Formaldehyde

by Glenn Hess
June 21, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: FEMA
Formaldehyde fumes in trailers used for emergency housing sparked congressional interest in cutting emissions.
Credit: FEMA
Formaldehyde fumes in trailers used for emergency housing sparked congressional interest in cutting emissions.

The Senate approved legislation last week amending the Toxic Substances Control Act to establish emission limits for formaldehyde in composite wood products. The new health-based standards would apply to domestic products and foreign imports. A similar measure is pending in the House of Representatives. “High levels of formaldehyde are a health threat,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), a bill cosponsor, said in a statement on June 14. “This bill will establish national standards that, when fully phased-in, will be the strongest in the world.” Under the legislation, by Jan. 1, 2013, plywood and other new composite wood products sold in the U.S. would have to meet a formaldehyde emission standard of about 0.09 ppm. The wood products industry has adopted voluntary standards to limit formaldehyde emissions, but domestic products face competition from cheaper imported wood products, primarily from China, that may contain high concentrations of the chemical. “These standards will protect public health and ensure an even playing field between domestic wood products and foreign imports,” Klobuchar said.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US military spending bill would phase out some PFAS procurement
Bill to delay ozone limit moves in Congress
Policy Roundup

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE