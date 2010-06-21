Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Trojan Horse For B-Cell Lymphoma

Sugar Chemistry: Chemical synthesis yields agents that target cancer cells

by Stu Borman
June 21, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Delivery Vehicle
[+]Enlarge
B cells bind sialic acid-based ligands on doxorubicin-armed liposomes, which kill the cells.
B cells bind sialic acid-based ligands on doxorubicin-armed liposomes, which kill the cells.

By using chemical synthesis to add sugars to the surface of Trojan horse-like liposomes with a payload of anticancer agent, researchers have killed human B-cell lymphoma cells in blood and in live mice. This type of approach could lead to new therapeutics for B-cell lymphomas and other conditions.

B-cell lymphomas, cancers of immune-system B cells, are currently treated with doxorubicin and other chemotherapy agents or with monoclonal antibodies such as rituximab. These treatments have some moderate to severe side effects, and many patients still die from these cancers each year, so scientists continue to seek new medications.

Now, chemical glycobiologist James C. Paulson of Scripps Research Institute and coworkers have come up with a novel way to attack B-cell lymphomas (Blood 2010, 115, 4778). They synthesized a sialic acid-based glycan that serves as a ligand for CD22, a receptor found on the surface of B cells. They pinned a lipid tail onto the glycan via a polyethylene glycol linker. When they added the conjugate to liposomes, the glycans arrayed on the liposome surface. They then loaded the liposome cavity with the anticancer agent doxorubicin.

The glycan-studded liposomes act like Trojan horses when they encounter B cells. The B cells’ CD22 receptors recognize and bind multivalently to the glycans, and the B cells then absorb the liposomes by endocytosis. Once inside the B cells, the liposomes deliver their doxorubicin cargo, killing the cells.

When the researchers administered a high dose of the liposomes to mice with human lymphoma, five of eight cancerous mice survived, whereas all of the mice in a control group died. Afterward, no tumor cells could be detected in the bone marrow of any of the treated mice. The treatment also destroyed B cells in blood samples from human patients with three types of B-cell lymphoma.

“This is a great example of how chemical synthesis can allow you to achieve a level of specificity that wouldn’t be accessible with natural glycans,” comments Laura L. Kiessling of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, a specialist in protein-glycan interactions.

The approach currently kills CD22-bearing macrophages as well as B cells, so Paulson and coworkers hope to refine it to further improve its selectivity. “But that doesn’t detract from their having demonstrated that this kind of strategy can work,” Kiessling says.

“We are very interested in moving this technology forward to see if it would be applicable to treatment of humans and to investigate other applications for this kind of targeting,” Paulson says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Llama antibodies may spell human flu treatments
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antibody Mimics Incite Immune Responses
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Building Better Therapeutic Antibodies

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE