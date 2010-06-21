Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Wyoming Requires Chemical Disclosure

by Glenn Hess
June 21, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Wyoming has become the first state in the nation to require the energy industry to disclose which chemicals are used in hydraulic fracturing, a controversial drilling technique used to release hydrocarbons locked deep underground in shale rock formations. The process involves blasting chemically treated water and sand into a wellbore at high pressure to stimulate natural gas production. Industry maintains that the practice is safe, but environmental activists have raised concerns that it could contaminate drinking-water supplies. “People should be able to find out what chemicals they may have come in contact with, and emergency room doctors need this information in order to treat their patients and protect their staff,” says Dan Heilig, staff attorney with Western Resource Advocates, a conservation group. New reporting rules require state regulators to keep information about the chemical mixtures confidential if a company can prove it is proprietary. In March, EPA launched a two-year research effort to examine the impacts of hydraulic fracturing on water quality and public health. And Democrats in Congress have proposed legislation (H.R. 2766, S. 1215) that would use the federal Safe Drinking Water Act to require companies to disclose the chemicals they use.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS used in fracking fluids in US, report says
Environmental Protection Agency To Collect Health And Safety Information On Fracking Fluids

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE