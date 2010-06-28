240th ACS National Meeting

WITH SCENIC, HISTORIC Boston as home base and a meeting program chock-full of symposia, workshops, the exposition, and special events, attendees of the American Chemical Society’s 240th national meeting won’t have any trouble filling their days.
ACS President Joseph S. Francisco, 28 technical divisions, and six committees will host original programming in 688 half-day oral sessions and 128 poster sessions that include Sci-Mix. Nearly 8,000 papers will be presented. Francisco is again focusing events on four areas with an underlying global perspective: education, innovation, employment, and partnerships. With “Chemistry for Preventing and Combating Disease” as the theme for this meeting, Francisco is cosponsoring a plenary session organized by Dorothy J. Phillips of the ACS Northeastern Section. Titled “The Impact of Science and Technology on the Future of Global Healthcare,” the plenary is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22, from 3 to 6 PM.
Other presidential events include the Astellas USA Foundation Award lecture, also on Sunday afternoon. Additional presidential-sponsored events feature highlights of 15 successful years of the ACS Scholars Program and a women chemists of color summit.
Specialized programs for high school teachers, undergrad and graduate students, and chemical professionals who want to expand their options and manage their careers are offered as well. For undergrads, educational and career-oriented programs include a symposium on nutritional chemistry and workshops on careers in chemistry and leadership. As usual, a range of professional development courses, known as ACS Short Courses, are available with a separate registration and fee.
For job seekers and employers alike, the ACS Career Fair once again will provide opportunities for actual interviews along with one-on-one career assistance. A wide variety of professional development workshops, including four offered by the ACS Leadership Development System, are available for a fee and registration. The ever-popular exposition will feature more than 300 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in over 400 booths.
