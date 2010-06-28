Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

240th ACS National Meeting

Boston, Aug. 22–26

June 28, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

American revolution
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Bunker Hill Monument in Breed’s Hill, Boston, the site of the major battle fought on June 17.
Credit: Shutterstock
Bunker Hill Monument in Breed’s Hill, Boston, the site of the major battle fought on June 17.

WITH SCENIC, HISTORIC Boston as home base and a meeting program chock-full of symposia, workshops, the exposition, and special events, attendees of the American Chemical Society’s 240th national meeting won’t have any trouble filling their days.

ACS President Joseph S. Francisco, 28 technical divisions, and six committees will host original programming in 688 half-day oral sessions and 128 poster sessions that include Sci-Mix. Nearly 8,000 papers will be presented. Francisco is again focusing events on four areas with an underlying global perspective: education, innovation, employment, and partnerships. With “Chemistry for Preventing and Combating Disease” as the theme for this meeting, Francisco is cosponsoring a plenary session organized by Dorothy J. Phillips of the ACS Northeastern Section. Titled “The Impact of Science and Technology on the Future of Global Healthcare,” the plenary is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22, from 3 to 6 PM.

Other presidential events include the Astellas USA Foundation Award lecture, also on Sunday afternoon. Additional presidential-sponsored events feature highlights of 15 successful years of the ACS Scholars Program and a women chemists of color summit.

Specialized programs for high school teachers, undergrad and graduate students, and chemical professionals who want to expand their options and manage their careers are offered as well. For undergrads, educational and career-oriented programs include a symposium on nutritional chemistry and workshops on careers in chemistry and leadership. As usual, a range of professional development courses, known as ACS Short Courses, are available with a separate registration and fee.

For job seekers and employers alike, the ACS Career Fair once again will provide opportunities for actual interviews along with one-on-one career assistance. A wide variety of professional development workshops, including four offered by the ACS Leadership Development System, are available for a fee and registration. The ever-popular exposition will feature more than 300 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in over 400 booths.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
250th ACS National Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
242nd ACS National Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE