Expanding Safety Training
Schools are exploring a variety of ways to augment laboratory safety instruction for undergraduate students
June 28, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 26
Small firms struggle to make their compounds the new standard in cancer therapy
Where some see pollution, Andrew Bocarsly sees products
Drug Discovery: Academic research institute, metals producer, and a pharmaceutical firm built new platinum compounds on the basis of a serendipitous discovery
FDA takes first steps to identify hazards in tobacco products and smoke
Start-up companies introduce two routes to stay environmentally friendly after you’re dead and gone