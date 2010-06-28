Expanding Safety Training

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8826cov_opencxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8826cov_opencxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 28, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 26

Schools are exploring a variety of ways to augment laboratory safety instruction for undergraduate students

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 26
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Safety

Expanding Safety Training

Schools are exploring a variety of ways to augment laboratory safety instruction for undergraduate students

240th ACS National Meeting

Boston, Aug. 22–26

Platinum Drugs Take Their Toll

Small firms struggle to make their compounds the new standard in cancer therapy

  • Energy

    The Value Of CO2

    Where some see pollution, Andrew Bocarsly sees products

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Collaboration Yielded A New Class Of Cancer Drugs

    Drug Discovery: Academic research institute, metals producer, and a pharmaceutical firm built new platinum compounds on the basis of a serendipitous discovery

  • Safety

    Tobacco Turmoil

    FDA takes first steps to identify hazards in tobacco products and smoke

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

Green For Eternity

Start-up companies introduce two routes to stay environmentally friendly after you’re dead and gone

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT