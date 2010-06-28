ACC Lowers Outlook For Chemical Growth

Economists at the American Chemistry Council have moderated their outlook for growth in U.S. chemical output this year. In March, ACC had forecast 7.8% overall growth in 2010, but in a new report the trade association says it expects output to rise 6.0%. Exports to Europe will be under pressure in the wake of a stronger dollar and a weak European economy, it says. Still, the growth is a welcome reversal from 2009, when according to ACC, U.S. chemical output fell 4.5%. Growth will moderate to 4.0% in 2011 and 3.6% in 2012, the economists predict.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter