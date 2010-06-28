Accurate Identification

Issuing IDs to individual scientists would be of value, not just to discriminate between two or more individuals, but also to ensure correct citation (“A Question of Identity,” C&EN, May 24, page 36). Recently, when I searched my own name in SciFinder, I noticed that a paper I had published in 1995 in the Journal of the Chemical Society was not included. Suspecting a spelling error, I searched under “Sundarajan” (omitting one set of ra from Sundararajan), and found it. I contacted SciFinder, and the error was corrected.
A personal ID would perhaps help Chemical Abstracts Service to verify each entry.
P. Sundararajan
Ottawa, Ontario
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter