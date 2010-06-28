Anthony H. Clemens, 59, general manager of research at CRL Energy, in Lower Hutt, New Zealand, died suddenly of a heart attack on Feb. 19.
Clemens received a bachelor of science degree in 1970 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1973, both at the University of Canterbury, in Christchurch, New Zealand. He then served as a postdoctoral research fellow in chemistry departments at Northwestern University, in Evanston, Ill., and at University College London.
At the time of his death, Clemens was the top research scientist at CRL Energy, an energy and environmental research and consulting firm, where he had worked for 26 years.
Clemens was a proponent of increased use of hydrogen to reduce worldwide dependence on gasoline, diesel fuel, and oil. He played a major role in CRL Energy’s work on a New Zealand-government-funded project to use fluidized bed coal gasification technology to produce hydrogen. The facility has now been dedicated to him.
Clemens was also researching ways in which carbon dioxide could be stored underground in unminable coal seams. He shared a technology award for work in this area at last year’s International Pittsburgh Coal Conference. He had been a member of ACS since 1984.
A prolific artist, Clemens enjoyed painting scenes of Lower Hutt. He also liked to play the piano and attend cricket games.
Clemens is survived by his wife, Joan Bakalar; and daughter, Stacey.
