Arthur D. Payton, 74, professor of chemistry at Willamette University, in Salem, Ore., died on April 13.
Payton grew up in Chicago before receiving a B.S. in chemistry from Illinois Institute of Technology in 1956. He then earned an M.S. in 1957 and a Ph.D. in 1960, both in physical chemistry at Yale University.
After serving as a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Cambridge and at the University of Munich, Payton joined Willamette as an associate professor in the chemistry department in 1962. He became a research professor of chemistry in 1976, teaching and conducting thermodynamics research. As a person with multiple sclerosis, Payton was confined to a wheelchair for the last 30 years of his 45-year career at the university.
He was a member of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Electrochemical Society, and the American Association of Physics Teachers. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1958.
Payton and his wife, Mary, designed their own wheelchair-accessible home, which was featured in Fine Homebuilding magazine in 1986.
His wife survives him.
