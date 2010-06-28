Bayer Opens Singapore Lab

Bayer MaterialScience has opened a functional films research center in Singapore. At the lab, which represents an initial investment of $8.5 million, Bayer will develop films for flexible screens and three-dimensional displays as well as nanomaterials such as conductive inks for printed electronics applications. The lab, the first of its kind for Bayer outside Germany, will employ 30 researchers and support staff.
