British Firm Debuts Cannabis Treatment

GW Pharmaceuticals, in Porton Down, England, has launched Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis, in the U.K. The drug contains two cannabinoid active ingredients—THC (Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol)—both derived from whole extracts of the Cannabis sativa plant. Bayer Schering Pharma has licensed and will distribute the drug. GW will receive a $15 million milestone payment from Bayer Schering to mark U.K. approval of the drug.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter