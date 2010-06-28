Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Business Roundup

June 28, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Kemira has sold its business in fluorescent whitening agents for paper to the German firm Catec for an undisclosed sum. According to Kemira, the business employs about 100 people and includes a plant in Leverkusen, Germany.

Dow Chemical has completed the sale of its Styron styrenic polymer, synthetic rubber, and polycarbonate business to Bain Capital for $1.6 billion. As part of the deal, Dow is retaining a 7.5% equity stake in the business; it originally had an option to take as much as a 15% interest.

Orica intends to expand ammonium nitrate capacity at its Kooragang Island plant, in Australia, by 320,000 metric tons per year by 2015, bringing total capacity to 750,000 tons. The firm expects to spend up to $655 million on the project to support growing demand from mining operations in Southeast Asia for the explosive.

BASF and RTI International have received a $2 million cooperative research award from the Department of Energy to develop a new system to capture carbon dioxide from the flue stacks of coal-fired power plants. The two will work on a recyclable nonaqueous solvent system that could use 40% less energy than conventional amine-based processes.

Dow Chemical has received a $3 million award from the Department of Energy to develop next-generation insulation systems with a lower carbon footprint than current systems for walls, roofs, and foundations. The firm says it will match the DOE award over the three-year term of the research effort.

Huntsman is undertaking a study, to be wrapped up in the third quarter of this year, that may call for the expansion of its Singapore polyetheramine plant. The company recently expanded capacity for the product in Singapore and Wales.

Bayer Schering Pharma and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals are joining to develop biologic and small-molecule drugs that target cancer stem cells, which are believed to play a role in the establishment and recurrence of cancer. Under the deal, Bayer will pay OncoMed $40 million up front and as much as $500 million in potential milestone payments.

Pacific Biosciences, a privately held Menlo Park, Calif.-based biotech firm with single-molecule DNA sequencing technology, has snagged $50 million in funding from Gen-Probe, a San Diego firm that makes nucleic acid tests. The companies will also work together to develop integrated clinical diagnostics systems.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Merck signs macrocyclic peptide deal with Unnatural Products
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sanofi to buy Kadmon and its newly approved transplant treatment
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer to buy immunotherapy company Trillium

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE