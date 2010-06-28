Advertisement

Charles Clow

by Susan J. Ainsworth
June 28, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 26
Charles Clow, 65, a Tosco scientist, died at his home in Lynden, Wash., on May 5 from liver failure after a long battle with hepatitis C.

Born in Hanford, Calif., Clow earned a B.A. in biological sciences from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1973. He then continued with graduate work at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Vienna, where he mastered the German language.

Clow spent most of his career working as a chemical engineer and an economic planner for oil refining for Tosco (now part of Conoco Phillips) in Bakersfield, Calif., and in the California Bay Area. He then transferred to the Tosco refinery in Ferndale, Wash., to serve as a supply refining process engineer. He was a member of ACS, which he joined in 1974.

He supported his alma mater, UC Berkeley, throughout his life.

Clow is survived by his wife, Jana, whom he married in 1982; sons Matt and Christopher; daughter, Megan Van Diest; and two granddaughters.

