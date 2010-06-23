Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemtura Files Reorganization Plan

Bankruptcy Exit: Shareholders object and say they want a larger stake

by Marc S. Reisch
June 23, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Rogerson
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Marc Reisch/C&EN
Credit: Marc Reisch/C&EN

Chemtura has filed a plan of reorganization with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court that is supported by bondholders and other creditors. However, shareholders say they are developing an alternate plan that would give them a greater stake in the reorganized company when it finally emerges from bankruptcy.

The Chemtura plan demonstrates the firm's progress to becoming "a stronger, leaner global enterprise," says CEO Craig A. Rogerson, calling it "a testament to the outstanding progress we have made in restructuring our finances and operations."

Chemtura's plan would settle all creditors' claims in full and give existing shareholders 5% of the firm's new shares. If the judge supervising the case approves the plan at a hearing scheduled for July 21, those with a stake in the firm will then have a chance to accept or reject it.

The firm filed for bankruptcy reorganization in March 2009 during the low point of the global credit crisis. At the time, it was unable to meet a deadline to pay a $374 million note. Although Chemtura had hoped to emerge from bankruptcy in March of this year (C&EN, Sept. 14, 2009, page 22), negotiations with stakeholders have delayed that optimistic plan.

Shareholders say their plan will be ready in a few weeks. The alternate plan could set off a tussle between Chemtura and creditors on the one hand and shareholders on the other. At a court hearing in New York City on June 17, a lawyer representing shareholders told the judge that the group's plan would also pay claims in full but would give shareholders a larger stake than they would get in Chemtura's plan.

However, a Chemtura spokesman argues that the plan the company submitted to the court is good for all parties. It offers a "recovery" for existing shareholders that is "much better than most expected about a month ago," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

PPG drops AkzoNobel bid
LyondellBasell Formally Rejects Reliance Offer
LyondellBasell Clears Bankruptcy Hurdle

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE