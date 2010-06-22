Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Supports Renewal Of Superfund Tax

Industry Cleanup: Agency urges Congress to pass legislation reinstating tax on chemicals and oil

by David J. Hanson
June 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Environmental Protection Agency has written a letter to Congress in support of legislation that would renew the tax on chemical feedstocks and crude oil to pay for cleanups at Superfund hazardous waste sites.

"Since the beginning of this Administration, we have made it clear that we support the reinstatement of the polluter pays system for the Superfund program," wrote Mathy Stanislaus, EPA's assistant administrator for solid waste and emergency response. "Today we are formalizing our call to Congress to pass this important legislation and ensure responsible steps to keep our communities clean."

The tax was part of the original 1980 Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation & Liability Act, or Superfund law. It taxed 42 common industrial chemicals and every barrel of crude oil. In addition, it included a separate corporate environmental income tax. If the original tax, which expired in 1995, is reimposed, it could cost companies about $1.7 billion annually.

"By renewing the tax, the industries that had a hand in creating the problem—not taxpayers—will once again be held accountable for cleaning it up," Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) said in a statement praising EPA's support. Blumenauer is a sponsor of a bill in the House of Representatives to reinstate the tax (H.R. 564).

In the Senate, Frank R. Lautenberg (D-N.J.), chairman of the Environmental & Public Works Subcommittee on Superfund, Toxics & Environmental Health, also introduced a bill (S. 3164) to reimpose the tax.

The chemical industry is adamantly opposed to this tax (C&EN, April 19, page 32). In response to EPA's letter to Congress, the American Chemistry Council, a trade association that represents the largest chemical makers, said that reimposition of the tax is a "lose-lose for the environment and the economy."

"America's chemical makers and others targeted by the Superfund tax have paid for site remediation several times over," ACC President and CEO Calvin M. Dooley said in a statement. "We paid for sites for which we were responsible, we helped pay for 'orphan' sites where we were not the responsible party, and we paid the corporate environmental income tax. It would be inappropriate and unfair to impose Superfund taxes on companies with no responsibility for site contamination." ACC also maintains that reimposition of the Superfund tax will result in loss of jobs and damage to the U.S.'s global competitiveness.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US infrastructure bill means more demand but more taxes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tax for chemicals cleanup part of US infrastructure deal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Should the chemical industry have to prove it can pay for pollution cleanup?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE