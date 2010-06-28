Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Electron Emission Delay Is Clue To Dynamics

Laser experiments reveal 20 attosecond difference between an electron’s ejection time from the 2p orbital versus the 2s orbital

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
June 28, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

It takes about 20 attoseconds longer for a neon atom to emit an electron from its 2p orbital than from its 2s orbital after absorbing a photon, reports a group led by Martin Schultze, Vladislav S. Yakovlev, and Ferenc Krausz of Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich and Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics, both in Germany (Science 2010, 328, 1658). The researchers observed the photoemission delay by using a type of pump-probe laser experiment known as attosecond streaking. The time difference is likely due to the transfer of energy to the outgoing electron from the remaining electrons as they adjust to new energy levels in the now positively charged neon ion. Now that researchers know the length of the delay—at least within 5 attoseconds—the number can be used to improve theoretical models of electron dynamics, the authors say. A better understanding of the phenomenon could also provide insight into the multielectron response of metals and semiconductors to sudden excitations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Weighing the proton
X-rays induce electron-gobbling ‘black holes’
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
X-ray pulses yield charge density movies

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE