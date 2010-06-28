Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Feds Move To Enforce Chemical Site Security

by Glenn Hess
June 28, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The Department of Homeland Security has begun taking action to ensure compliance with the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards, the federal program for securing high-risk chemical sites. Last week, DHS issued administrative orders to 18 chemical facilities for their failure to submit site security plans. The plans explain how a facility meets or plans to meet a variety of requirements, including securing its perimeter and controlling visitor access. DHS did not make public the names and locations of the facilities. “The administrative order is a warning, following up on several reminders, that the facilities need to submit their site security plans,” says DHS spokesman Chris Ortman. If a facility continues to ignore the order, DHS may assess fines of up to $25,000 per day. DHS also has the power to shut down a facility. “But this step would most likely not be taken unless there was a more egregious violation,” Ortman says. DHS’s action should “put the industry on notice that the agency’s approach has shifted from a focus on outreach and compliance to an enforcement posture,” says Evan Wolff, an attorney at the law firm Hunton & Williams.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE