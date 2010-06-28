Fertilizers Planned For South America

Houston-based engineering firm KBR has received a contract to design and license a 500,000-metric-ton-per-year ammonia plant in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina, for three Chinese partners: Shaanxi Coal & Chemical, Shaanxi Xinyida Investment, and Jinduicheng Molybdenum. KBR says work on the plant can begin as early as next month. Other firms have nitrogen fertilizer plants planned for the region. In its latest five-year plan, announced last week, Brazilian state oil company Petrobras said it would build three new ammonia and urea plants with a combined annual capacity of 600,000 metric tons of ammonia and 2 million tons of urea.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter