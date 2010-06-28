Marcel Bruell, 47, died unexpectedly on May 17.
Bruell attended the Lycée Français de New York, a French-language school in New York City, and the École des Roches, a private international school in Normandy, France, before earning a degree in business administration from Boston University.
He then began his career with Polarome International, a global supplier of fragrance and flavoring materials that his family founded in 1951.
He enjoyed traveling, skiing, and other sports. In his last years, he devoted himself fully to the art of painting.
Bruell is survived by his father and Polarome chief executive officer, Pierre; his stepmother, Amanda; his brother and Polarome president, Claude; nephew, Ayden; and niece, Grace.
