Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Mechanism Of Suzuki-Miyaura Coupling Revealed

Surprising findings could help researchers optimize coupling reactions

by Stu Borman
June 28, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Trifluoroborate reagents are widely used as higher-yielding alternatives to traditional boronic acids in Suzuki-Miyaura coupling reactions, the palladium-catalyzed union of organoboron compounds with organohalides. But the mechanism of the tri­fluo­roborate-based reactions (such as the one shown) has not been well understood. Now, Guy C. Lloyd-Jones of the University of Bristol, in England, and coworkers report using NMR, kinetics, isotopic labeling, and computation to investigate the mechanism (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201001522). The study comes to a surprising conclusion—that trifluoroborates are hydrolyzed in the reactions to liberate the same boronic acids they were supposed to have replaced. Lloyd-Jones and colleagues show how several key mechanistic processes that result from trifluoroborate hydrolysis account for the reactions’ high efficiency, and they point out that these principles can now be used to optimize these and other reactions. For example, they note that boronic acid can couple with equally high efficiency as trifluoroborate if it is introduced into the reaction mixture in a slow and deliberate manner.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE