Pedagogy On Platinum Drugs

Barnett Rosenberg at Michigan State University reports the effect of platinum on bacteria.
Identification of cis-[PtCl4(NH3)2] as the causative agent.
Pt compounds shown to have antitumor activity. Cisplatin is found to be active in a mouse model of cancer. (1)
S. C. Dhara publishes a method for the rapid synthesis of cisplatin.
Cisplatin tested in humans.
Structure-activity relationships established for Pt compounds by Michael J. Cleare and James D. Hoeschele at Michigan State University.
Oxaliplatin discovered by Yoshinori Kidani and coworkers at Nagoya University (2)
U.S. Food & Drug Administration approves cisplatin. Sold by Bristol-Myers Squibb as Platinol.
First patient tested with carboplatin, discovered by Johnson Matthey, the U.K. Institute for Cancer Research (ICR), and Bristol-Myers Squibb. (3)
Carboplatin approved in Europe and sold by Bristol-Myers Squibb as Paraplatin.
FDA approves carboplatin. Debiopharm licenses oxaliplatin from Nagoya University.
First patient tested with satraplatin, discovered by Johnson Matthey, ICR, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. It is the first oral platinum drug candidate. (4)
Sanofi-Aventis licenses oxaliplatin from Debiopharm.
Oxaliplatin approved in Europe and sold by Sanofi-Aventis as Eloxatin. Patent on cisplatin expires.
First patient treated with picoplatin, developed by Johnson Matthey, ICR, and Bristol-Myers Squibb and licensed to AnorMED. (5)
Novuspharma, a 1998 Roche/Boehringer Mannheim spin-off, starts clinical trials of triplatin tetranitrate (BBR3464), discovered earlier by Nicholas Farrell at Virginia Commonwealth University. (6)
Patent on carboplatin expires in Europe.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals licenses satraplatin from Johnson Matthey. AstraZeneca decides to stop picoplatin development with AnorMED.
FDA approves Eloxatin. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals licenses satraplatin to GPC Biotech for development.
Patent on carboplatin expires in U.S. AnorMED licenses picoplatin to NeoRx. Cell Therapeutics (merged with Novuspharma in 2003) halts BBR3464 after Phase II.
Oxaliplatin loses patent protection in Europe.
Phase III clinical trial of picoplatin initiated by Poniard Pharmaceuticals (formerly NeoRx). GPC Biotech says that satraplatin failed to meet endpoint in Phase III trial and withdraws filing for FDA approval. Yakult Honsha agrees to develop satraplatin in Japan.
GPC Biotech's partner Celgene withdraws European regulatory filing and terminates development agreement for satraplatin.
GPC Biotech merges with Agennix, which says it will not develop satraplatin further without the help of a partner.
Poniard reports that picoplatin failed to meet Phase III clinical trial endpoint and is evaluating options for further development. Cell Therapeutics reports antitumor activity in new class of bisplatinates.
Generic versions oxaliplatin to be authorized for sale in U.S.
Oxaliplatin to lose patent protection in the U.S.
Sources: Company information; Nature Reviews 2007, 7, 573; J. Chem. Ed. 2006, 83, 728; Dalton Trans. 2009, 10651. and references within.
