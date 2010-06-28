Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Personal Protection: Whither Lab Coats?

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
June 28, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

COATS OPTIONAL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
George Washington University teaching assistant Anice Mathew instructs chemistry students in the use of an extraction funnel before they attempt to extract chlorophyll from spinach.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
George Washington University teaching assistant Anice Mathew instructs chemistry students in the use of an extraction funnel before they attempt to extract chlorophyll from spinach.

A recent letter to the editor (May 24, page 4) complained that a Journal of Chemical Education advertisement in C&EN showed three students working in a lab without lab coats (March 22, page 50). “Anyone who works in industry will tell you that basic personal protective equipment includes goggles, a lab coat, and gloves,” wrote Haiming Zhang, a process chemist at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

COVER STORY

Personal Protection: Whither Lab Coats?

Not so, say instructors and safety professionals involved in undergraduate teaching labs. Although eye protection and closed-toe shoes seem to be required at all schools all the time, gloves and lab coats are considered more on a case-by-case basis. The crux of the issue is that undergraduate labs are frequently designed—often through the use of microscale techniques—either to be safe or inexpensive, or both.

Students at Arkansas’ Hendrix College, for example, might do a glucometer experiment that involves soaking split peas in water overnight and then breaking down the sugars using Beano, a dietary supplement used to prevent gas, says Shelly Bradley, the campus chemical compliance director. A ketone reduction experiment requires a mere 2 μL of 2,6-dimethylcyclohexanone with 5 mg of sodium borohydride in 0.3 mL of water, methanol, 95% ethanol, vodka, or rubbing alcohol. The labs are equipped with autodispensers so that the students often aren’t even handling bottles of stock solutions.

Similar experiments and equipment are in place at other schools. And, instructors and safety experts say, a “one size fits all” approach to personal protective equipment (PPE) doesn’t teach students what they need to know. “Having people wear latex gloves all the time is one of the habits that cost us Dr. Wetterhahn,” says Ralph Stuart, environmental safety manager at the University of Vermont, referring to a fatal mercury-poisoning incident at Dartmouth College, in New Hampshire. In 1996, a few drops of dimethylmercury penetrated the latex gloves worn by chemistry professor Karen Wetterhahn, who died as a result the next year. Instead of latex, she should have worn plastic laminate gloves under long, heavy-duty ones (Appl. Occup. Environ. Hygiene 2001, 16, 233).

“Mindlessly following a set of protocols may not be appropriate for exactly what you’re doing,” says Edward Miller, a chemistry professor at the State University of New York (SUNY), Plattsburgh. He’d rather see the issues and concerns discussed explicitly with students so that they understand why and when to wear protective equipment and what kind.

One school that does require lab coats for all undergraduate labs is the University of California, San Diego. UCSD didn’t always mandate this type of PPE. Instead, the school had a dress code to ensure that skin was appropriately covered in case of spills. But the dress code was difficult to enforce, says Sheila M. Kennedy, an environmental health and safety specialist in UCSD’s department of chemistry and biochemistry. “Our explanation of what was appropriate attire was a huge paragraph and had to be constantly changed” as fashions evolved, she says.

Now, the rule is simple: Lab coats and closed-toe shoes are mandatory in the labs. “We got very little pushback” to the new requirement, Kennedy says. “The students really seem to like the lab coats.” Students must purchase the coats themselves and can typically store their coats in a lab drawer during courses, although the coats have to go home between quarters and the department has no laundry facilities.

SUNY Plattsburgh’s Miller acknowledges that there is a tension between designing labs to use safe or minimal materials and the goal of producing chemists capable of working in real-life environments. A student who has done a microscale distillation likely won’t be prepared to do a more traditional one involving 100 mL of material, he says. But Miller also sees a distinction between running a lab that might include a lot of nonchemistry majors—where the goal might be to teach the concepts rather than the techniques—and a course for majors.

Ultimately, Miller says, departments need to find a way to balance the various concerns. “If we’re going to train chemists,” he says, “somewhere along the line they’re really going to need to do a regular distillation and learn how to deal with the issues associated with that kind of activity.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lab Safety At The University Of California
Charges At UCLA
Safety In The Lab

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE