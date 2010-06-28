Sanofi And Regulus Sign RNA Pact

Regulus Therapeutics will work with Sanofi-Aventis to develop drugs based on microRNAs, a class of small noncoding RNAs that regulate gene expression. Sanofi will pay $25 million up front and make a $10 million investment in the company in the future. All told, Regulus could receive up to $750 million in fees, R&D funding, and potential milestone payments. The partners will work on four initial microRNA targets, and Sanofi has the option to develop others. Isis Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are joint owners of Regulus.
