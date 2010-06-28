Symyx Rejects One Offer For Another

Scientific software firm Symyx Technologies has rejected a revised takeover offer from Certara. Symyx calls the new $5.75-per-share cash offer, down from $6.75 offered on May 24, inadequate. Instead, Symyx says it will go ahead with its April deal to merge with Accelrys (C&EN, April 12, page 6). In response, Certara has made public a letter to Symyx, which indicates that its latest offer represents a premium to the Accelrys transaction, based on the recent value of Accelrys’ stock. Pending shareholder approval, the Symyx and Accelrys merger is scheduled to close in July.
